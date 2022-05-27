CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Gas prices aren’t the only part of the weekend that could hurt your family budget.

Stocking up on food will also be more pricey than in previous years. People are planning big family get-togethers. But like many things, they are going to be paying a little more to get the supplies they need.

Before they can hear that familiar sizzling sound of a burger on the grill people like Tammy Lewis have to take a stroll through their local grocery store. This year the Memorial Day feast will also be a birthday celebration for her son.

“I was actually looking for a pork roast and some chicken,” Lewis said. “We are going to do something a little non-traditional, chicken on the grill and some barbeque.”

While the Piggly Wiggly in Kanawha City has slashed the cost of hotdogs you’ll likely be paying more for some other things, no matter where you shop.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics bakery products are up over 10% and meats are up more than 14%. Dairy and fruits and veggies are also more expensive. According to the Consumer Price Index the cost of food in general is 9.4%.

“Prices seem a little high but I think that is the way everywhere,” Lewis said.

Those higher prices are forcing some families to look for ways to save.

“You know it is his birthday so we always try to celebrate that,” Lewis said about the party for her son. “We can maybe do without something else and do this.”

Something else you might have to spend a little more money to buy is drinks. Non-alcoholic beverages are up close to 10%. Alcoholic drinks jumped in price almost 4%.