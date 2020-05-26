Memorial Day in the tri-state continues without normal services

GREENUP, KY (WOWK) – Regular Memorial Day services and ceremonies will have to wait until next year. But this doesn’t mean that families can’t still honor their loved ones.

For veterans in Greenup County, Kentucky, the usual ceremony would have been held at the Greenup County war memorial. But this year, the memorial sat empty with no taps, speeches or music.

The American flag hung over the Greenup County war memorial. Photo courtesy of Xandria Adkins.

However, one annual tradition did stay alive. Every year, Greenup County fire chief Steve Warrick teams up with another local fire department to hang a 30 by 50 foot American flag over the memorial.

The tradition was almost lost this year, much like other traditions, due the COVID-19 pandemic. Warrick says that the decision to hang the flag was a last minute decision.

Saturday evening, I made a phone call and decided the heck with it. I’m going to hang it. Steve Warrick

The flag went up for two hours on Memorial Day as a salute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who lived on to become veterans. Vietnam veteran Michael Lambert traveled from Michigan to visit the memorial but missed the flag. Lambert says that while the flag is a nice gesture, he mainly focuses on paying his respects to the names on the memorial.

I’ve had family members who gave their all in world war ii, and the Korean War, family members that have given their life through conditions of the Vietnam War. So, it means an awful lot to pay my respects. Michael Lambert

For those who visit cemeteries on Memorial Day, like the West Virginia Cemetary in Institute, the services were also cut off by the pandemic. While some are upset with the restrictions, others are bringing to light the real meaning for the holiday weekend. For more information on these families, watch the full story here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories