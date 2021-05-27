Memorial Day weekend kicks off with first ‘Navy Night’

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – For some people, their Memorial Day weekend plans are simple. They visit their family cemetery and/or war memorial and place flowers and other items in honor of their loved ones.

In Ironton, Ohio, the city held its annual Memorial Day parade last year, but the audience was very slim. The parade still ran through the downtown area, but the residents had to watch the floats go by virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fortunately, the pandemic won’t be affecting this year’s festivities.



The local scout troop aides in the laying of the wreath in the Ohio River on Thursday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The “Flags of Honor” ceremony Thursday afternoon was the start of an entire weekend schedule full of in-person activities. Residents are saying they’re glad it’s not the same as last year.

From what I’m hearing from my friends and neighbors they’re so excited it’s going to be a full parade this year. Lori Donohue, parade commander

Following the display Thursday afternoon, a large crowd gathered at the Ironton boat ramp for the annual “Navy Night” ceremony. The event featured officers from the United States Navy reserve in Eleanor, West Virginia as well as a flag folding and wreath-laying presentation by the local scout troop.

The parade’s grand marshal Lou Pyles says bringing back the activities counting down to the parade on Monday is what many in the community look forward to every year.

We’re outside, you can social distance this and everything. I just think it will work out great, so we’re really happy about it. Lou Pyles, parade grand marshal

Organizers say the most important thing this weekend is to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

For a complete list of activities going on all weekend, click here.

