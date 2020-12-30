Memorial service set for first responder Jason Wurster

Jason Wurster was a paramedic for of Putnam County EMS and a former fire chief for the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department in Kanawha County. (Courtesy: Hurricane Hurricane Fire & Rescue Facebook page)

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshall says the memorial service for firefighter and EMT Jason Wurster will be held Saturday, Jan. 2 at Maranatha Fellowship Church on Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans.

Wurster passed away Tuesday morning after battling COVID-19 since Thanksgiving. He was a paramedic for the Putnam County EMS and a firefighter for the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department in Kanawha County.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office says any fire department wishing to bring apparatus can contact Assistant Chief Robbie Nutter at 304-415-2535.