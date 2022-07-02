CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice has invited all West Virginians to honor America’s last World War II Medal of Honor recipient, West Virginia native Hershel “Woody” Williams, during memorial services on Saturday and Sunday.

Starting at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, 13 News will begin our live coverage of the services celebrating Williams. A schedule of Saturday’s events is written below.

Saturday Schedule

On Saturday at 8 a.m., the procession will leave Beard Mortuary in Huntington and follow U.S. Route 60 through Ona and Milton.

In Milton, the procession will get on Interstate 64 near Exit 28. The procession will stay on I-64 until Exit 99.

It will then turn right onto Greenbrier Street before turning left onto Kanawha Boulevard to enter the State Capitol from the South Side Complex.

Upon arrival, the casket will be carried into the State Capitol Building and positioned in the Lower Capitol Rotunda.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Public Viewing

Williams will Lie In State at the Capitol Rotunda for public viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Public Entrance

All attendees must enter the Capitol Building using the public West Wing entrance. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

Parking

Parking for guests will be provided. Lots around the Capitol Complex will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The public employee parking garage off Greenbrier Street and the Laidley Field parking lot will also be open to the public.

Free shuttle services will be offered all day within the service area.

Designated handicap parking spaces will also be available at the lot beside the State Culture Center.

Currently, this is the schedule for Saturday’s events, but stick with 13 News for updates and live coverage on Sunday’s events as well.

A burial schedule is undetermined at this time. Burial services will be private for family only.