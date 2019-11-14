LIVE |Memorial service today for 1970 Marshall plane crash

Breaking News
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – An annual memorial service is set for today to honor the 75 lives lost in a 1970 plane crash involving Marshall University’s football team. The service is set for noon Thursday, November 14, 2019, in Huntington, West Virginia. Each year, the water at the Marshall Memorial Student Center’s fountain is turned off to remain silent until spring.

On November 14, 1970, 36 football players and 39 coaches, administrators, community leaders, fans and crew died when the team’s chartered jet returning from a game at East Carolina crashed into a hill just short of the airport.

It remains the deadliest crash involving a sports team in U.S. history. Next year will mark the crash’s 50th anniversary.

