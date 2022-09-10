ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — The fourth annual Memorial Stair Climb Challenge to remember victims and first responders of the Sept. 11 attacks is happening at the Anytime Fitness in Elkview.

The event is put on by the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department. They say the event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

People participating will try to go 2,071 steps, or 110 flights of stairs, in fire gear and air packs, according to a flyer from the Pinch VFD.

They say everyone is welcome to try out the challenge and gear will be provided to the public. Firefighters should bring their own gear.

The entry fee is $20 and the first place prize is a membership to Anytime Fitness.