FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Following the funerals of the three officers killed in the line of duty on July 1 in Floyd County, Kentucky, another memorial will take place on Friday to honor a K-9 that was also killed in the ambush.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says that K-9 Drago will begin his journey back to Prestonsburg from London at around 3:00 p.m. on Friday. He will be transported along Route 80 to the Mountain Arts Center where a memorial will take place.

The memorial will start at 6:00 p.m., and it will be a pet-friendly event.