CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of two murders in May of 2021 was in court on Wednesday.

Marcellas Mitchell was arraigned in Cabell County Court after being arrested in Detroit, Michigan on Mar. 12.

He is charged with two counts of murder in connection to a double-murder that happened in May of 2021 when Andrea Burnette and Terrance Holmes were gunned down on 5th Ave. in Guyandotte.

Mitchell’s preliminary hearing is set for next week.

Officials from the City of Huntington say Marcellas Mitchell, 29 of Garden City, Michigan, and Dakota Keaton, 23 of Huntington, have both been charged with two counts of murder.

Dakota Keaton, who also faces charges in connection to the murders, was arrested in Guyandotte on Mar. 15. His pretrial is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.