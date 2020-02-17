CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three Ohio men were cited for carrying firearms outside the West Virginia state capitol building today.
A spokesman for the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety said the three men had semi-automatic weapons, and were stopped by capitol police outside the building. It’s not clear why the men were there, or if they had any ill-intent. They are from the Dayton, Ohio area. All received citations are were released.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Juvenile dies in Jackson County, OH, fire
- Ayanna’s ‘infectious smile’: Father grieves the loss of daughter in Virginia homicide
- Alabama boy who spent 460 days in hospital gets homecoming parade
- Men cited for carrying firearms outside WV capitol building
- ‘Crime Pays’ tattoo guy arrested after yet another police pursuit
- ‘True Grit’ author Charles Portis dies, 86
- Kentucky fisheries, officials conduct massive Asian carp roundup
- Police link 6-year-old SC girl’s death to neighbor found dead in his home
- Rare pink grasshopper found in southwest Austin garden
- Two moms and their 12-year-old daughters killed in crash while on way to volleyball tournament