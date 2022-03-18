ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A man from Portsmouth, Ohio was convicted of kidnapping and sexual assault by a federal jury on Wednesday.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, 53-year-old Charles Glorioso was convicted of kidnapping and sexual assault after a three-day trial.

The release says that Glorioso and another man named Nathan Welch kidnapped a woman at knifepoint. She was driving them in her vehicle from Portsmouth into Greenup County, Kentucky. The victim testified that both men sexually assaulted her until they allowed her to leave. She ended up traveling back across the river on foot.

She reported the incident to the police, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment for the multiple injuries she sustained during the assault.

Officers located her vehicle abandoned where the assault took place. They found her belt, shoe and sandal along with the knife used by her kidnappers.

Both men were indicted in January of 2021. Welch was convicted of his crimes in December of 2021.

Glorioso is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27, 2022. Welch will be sentenced on April 11, 2022. Both men face a maximum of life in prison.