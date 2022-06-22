ASHFORD, WV (WOWK) — Two men were arrested by Boone County deputies on Friday for allegedly stealing 20 laptops from Ashford-Rumble Elementary School.

On June 10, deputies responded to reports of a breaking and entering at the school where items including 20 laptops were stolen, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

After investigating the incident, deputies arrested 28-year-old Jeremy Barnett and 34-year-old Matthew Hizer for breaking and entering.

Photos Courtesy of Boone County Sheriff’s Department

All stolen property from the elementary school was recovered by Boone County deputies during the arrest.

Barnett and Hizer have been charged with breaking and entering and grand larceny.