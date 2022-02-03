Menards to be anchor store in Park Place shopping plaza

Rendering of the Park Place Plaza in South Charleston, set to be completed by 2025. (Photo Courtesy: Williamson Shriver Architects)

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – New businesses will be coming to South Charleston.

According to South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens, Menards will be the anchor store and the first tenant for the new Park Place shopping plaza. The mayor says a new Chick-fil-A is also coming into the plaza.

The plaza will be located at the old fly ash pond near Riverwalk Plaza on MacCorkle Avenue.

Mullens says the city will be making more announcements about businesses coming to the plaza throughout the next few years. The plaza is expected to be finished in 2025.