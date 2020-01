CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Charleston’s West Side was filled with successful and determined young men Saturday afternoon.

More than 50 young man attended the Second Annual “From Fortnite to Future Bosses” Mentoring event. The networking opportunity allows local young men to mingle and network with some of the area’s most successful and inspiring male leaders.

The event was free. Door prizes and scholarships were also awarded.