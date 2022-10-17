CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston City Council has approved “Citizen Appreciation Parking,” which makes metered parking free in the city during the holiday season.

The city council says all metered on-street parking spaces will be free on these days:

Nov. 26

Dec. 3

Dec. 10

Dec. 17

Dec. 24

Dec. 31

“The holiday shopping season is right around the corner – which means parking will be top of mind. We look forward to seeing folks out shopping, dining, and enjoying events throughout the season.” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, City of Charleston

Free parking is also available in all city-owned parking garages from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday to Friday, and all day on Saturday and Sunday, except during special event parking, according to a press release.

For more information about parking in the city of Charleston, visit their website by clicking here.