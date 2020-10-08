Metro 911 employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Metro 911 employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Metro officials say the employee has not been inside the facility for more than seven days as of Oct. 8, and exposures at the 911 center have been minimal.

Metro 911 says they have strict protocols in place to help prevent exposure to the virus through guidance fromt he Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

The positive test will not impact the 911 system or affect staffing. Officials say the phones will still be answered and operations will not stop.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.