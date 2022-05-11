UPDATE: (12:22 p.m. on May 11, 2022): Metro 911 says the fire in an abandoned Cabin Creek structure is out after three fire departments rushed to battle the flames.

CABIN CREEK, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a fully-involved structure fire is burning in an abandoned building along Dakota Road in Cabin Creek, West Virginia.

Responders include Kanawha County Ambulance, Cabin Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Chesapeake VFD, and East Bank Fire Department.

Metro could not provide more information at this time. This is a developing story.