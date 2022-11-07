CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man will spend the next 20 years behind bars for his role in a drug trafficking ring in the Mountain State.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Myreo Dixon, 33, of Detroit, Michigan was sentenced today, Nov. 7, 2022 to 20 years in prison followed by eight years of supervised release for trafficking drugs through a drug trafficking organization with ties to criminal gangs. He pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, court records say.

Court documents say the drug trafficking ring Dixon participated in is responsible for “distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in the Charleston area” between July 2020 and February 2021. According to the DOJ, Dixon admitted to using one of his co-defendants to transport “packaged quantities” of meth to another co-defendant in exchange for money on at least five separate instances.

According to court records, over the course of the nearly year-long “Woo Boyz” investigation, law enforcement said they confiscated approximately 15 pounds of methamphetamine, $375,000 in cash, and 45 firearms, including a fully-automatic submachine gun that was not registered to the person in possession of it. By law, fully automatic firearms must be registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, the DOJ says.

Following Dixon’s sentencing, the DOJ says all but two defendants charged in the original indictment have been convicted. The DOJ says those still at large are Tyjaha Watson, 27, of Charleston and Elijah Figg, 23, of Huntington.

Eleven other defendants sentenced to prison terms after pleading guilty to various felony offenses in connection to this investigation include: