Middle school coach charged with sexual abuse after alleged relationship with student

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Middle School basketball coach is charged with sexual abuse after officials discovered he was allegedly in an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to a criminal complaint from the Braxton County Magistrate’s Office, Braxton County Middle School girls basketball coach, Tyler Hembree, of Burnsville, was involved in an underage relationship with a student he had coached two years ago. He is charged with sexual abuse by a guardian and third-degree sexual abuse.

