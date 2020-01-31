Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Senate expected to vote on witnesses in Trump trial after 2 days of questioning

Middle school coach charged with sexual abuse after alleged relationship with student

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Middle School basketball coach is charged with sexual abuse after officials discovered he was allegedly in an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to a criminal complaint from the Braxton County Magistrate’s Office, Braxton County Middle School girls basketball coach, Tyler Hembree, of Burnsville, was involved in an underage relationship with a student he had coached two years ago. He is charged with sexual abuse by a guardian and third-degree sexual abuse.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events