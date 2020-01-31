BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Middle School basketball coach is charged with sexual abuse after officials discovered he was allegedly in an inappropriate relationship with a student.
According to a criminal complaint from the Braxton County Magistrate’s Office, Braxton County Middle School girls basketball coach, Tyler Hembree, of Burnsville, was involved in an underage relationship with a student he had coached two years ago. He is charged with sexual abuse by a guardian and third-degree sexual abuse.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Middle school coach charged with sexual abuse after alleged relationship with student
- Changes Proposed in WV Medical Cannabis Law
- Meet Puppy Bowl XVI’s 5 sweet pups with special needs
- Some utility vehicles recalled over crash hazards
- Lessons from math class: Learn to help others, have a giving heart
- A West Virginia woman’s quest to find the remains of a Korean War soldier she never met
- 4-month-old girl beats brain cancer and rings the bell
- Senate expected to vote on witnesses in Trump trial after 2 days of questioning
- Michigan police search for inmate improperly released in Scioto County, Ohio
- Slushie machine stolen from Tennessee gas station