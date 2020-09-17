Middle school in Lincoln County closes due to COVID-19 case

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One school in Lincoln County is closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Lincoln County Schools said they were notified of the case at Guyan Valley Middle School just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16. School officials say they chose to close the school through Friday so contact tracing can be completed.

All other Lincoln County schools will remain open, according to school officials

The school system’s Health Services Department is working with the Lincoln County Health Department to complete contact tracing.

