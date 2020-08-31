Middle school student tests positive for COVID-19 in Ironton

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Ironton City Schools says an Ironton Middle School student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with Ironton City Schools say the classrooms, buses and common areas have been deeply cleaned and sanitized and students and staff have adhered to social distancing and face-covering protocols. They also say the limit of exposure, less than 6 feet apart for more than 15 minutes, was not violated.

As a precaution, school officials are advising parents to monitor their student’s health, follow CDC guidelines for those who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, and contact the primary care physician if symptoms develop.

The school district is monitoring the situation.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories