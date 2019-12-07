Middle Schoolers give Huntington police new look after “No Shave November”

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – No Shave November is over and some Huntington police officers now have a fresh, new look thanks to a group of middle-schoolers.
Students at Saint Joe got to shave the officers’ beards because they raised more than $1,000 for Huntington police to donate to the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital. In total, the Huntington Police Department raised over $3,000 to give to the hospital.
This is the second year in a row the school has won the contest to shave the police officer’s beards.
