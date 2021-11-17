Military, first responders to be recognized at West Virginia Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Two trees to be displayed in the West Virginia Capitol during the holidays will display photos recognizing military and first responders.

Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice say West Virginians can submit photos to be displayed on the trees. The trees will be placed in the west rotunda of the main Capitol building. A third tree will be decorated by Gold Star Mothers and families to honor people who died while serving the country.

Photos will not be returned, and photocopies should be submitted.

The deadline is Nov. 29.