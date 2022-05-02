CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — $5.85 million was approved to be used by the City of Charleston for construction relating to sidewalks and paving projects during today’s City Council meeting. The City of Charleston says this is the largest investment in more than 20 years.

The money was authorized by the Council so the City can enter into contracts for the construction, according to the City of Charleston.

$4,257,100 is being used for asphalt street paving, done by Mr. Asphalt, Inc. and $969,100 for concrete street paving, done by McClanahan Construction Company. $621,366 is being used for concrete sidewalk ramp construction to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. This will be done by SQP Construction Group, Inc.

For a list of the asphalt street paving, click here and here.

The concrete street paving will take place on:

Beacon Hill

East Donnally Road

Emerald Road

Glenridge Road

Lindy Road

Lower Donnally Road

Woodbridge Drive

The City of Charleston says in a press release that the sidewalk ramp construction will take place, “throughout the city.”

The timeline of construction is unknown at this time.