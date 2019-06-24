Millions in federal funding comes to 2 West Virginia airports

HUNTINGTON, W.VA. (WOWK/WVNS) — A pair of grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation are bringing money to two West Virginia airports. The funding comes to more than $4.5 million.

The first grant was awarded to Tri-State Airport/Milton J. Ferguson Field in Huntington for $2,350,000. That money will be used to improve airport drainage. U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao commented on the grant awards.

“The Department has been investing heavily in our nation’s airport infrastructure, which will strengthen economic growth and create jobs in communities across the country,” said Secretary Chao.

“I am grateful for Secretary Chao’s commitment to Southern West Virginia,” added Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV-3). “These grants are vital to helping our airports reach their full potential and grow our aerospace industry. I am excited to see the positive impacts these projects will have on our community.”

The other grant was awarded to Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beckley. That is $2,350,000 and will be used to reconstruct the taxiway at the airport.