CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than $20 million in grant funding will be provided for six major broadband projects across West Virginia, according to a press release from Gov. Jim Justice.

Millions of those dollars will be going to projects in North Central West Virginia. The funding comes through the Major Broadband Project Strategies (MBPS) program, which is a branch of Gov. Justice’s Billion-Dollar Broadband Strategy, according to the release.

The strategy aims to expand broadband connectivity to 200,000 West Virginia homes and businesses that did not previously have access.

The grants announced Monday are the first round of grants awarded through the MBPS program, but it’s the third time this year that Justice announced a round of major broadband projects through the Billion-Dollar Broadband Strategy.

The Governor’s Office said this round of approved projects will provide 628 miles of new fiber infrastructure and provide broadband connectivity to 5,849 homes and businesses in West Virginia.

“This will help people who need high-speed internet to work remotely and help students be able to do their homework, give seniors better access to telehealth options, [and] allow businesses to reach more customers than ever,” Justice said, “The possibilities go on and on, and West Virginians everywhere deserve this critical access.”

Factoring in all funding sources combined, a grand total investment of over $61.2 million has been committed to undertaking 16 major broadband infrastructure projects throughout the state.

The Governor’s Office said additional approvals will be announced soon.

Frontier Communications Corporation – West Mason

WV BIP MBPS funds will be awarded to Frontier to install approximately 113 miles of fiber infrastructure to expand broadband services to 1,398 targeted addresses in Mason county.

MBPS Program Funds: $1,039,734

Matching Funds: $3,447,586

Total Project Cost: $4,487,320

Frontier Communications Corporation – Boone County Broadband Expansion

WV BIP MBPS funds will be awarded to Frontier to install approximately 83 miles of fiber infrastructure to expand broadband services to 1,566 targeted addresses in Boone county.

MBPS Program Funds: $671,385

Matching Funds: $1,993,688

Total Project Cost: $2,665,073

Citynet, LLC – Thorton, Gladesville, & Morgantown South

WV Broadband Investment Plan (BIP) MBPS funds will be awarded to Citynet to install approximately 86 miles of fiber infrastructure to 376 targeted addresses in Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties.

MBPS Program Funds: $2,200,635

Matching Funds: $733,545

Total Project Cost: $2,934,180

DQE Communications, LLC – Greater Hepzibah Area FTTH

WV BIP MBPS funds will be awarded to DQE to install 15 miles of fiber infrastructure to expand broadband services to 650 targeted addresses in Harrison county.

MBPS Program Funds: $1,088,278

Matching Funds: $373,000

Total Project Cost: $1,461,278

Shenandoah Cable Television, LLC – Lewis County Broadband Project

WV BIP MBPS funds will be awarded to Shentel to install approximately 27 miles of fiber infrastructure to expand broadband services to 457 targeted addresses in Lewis county. Shentel provided $236,500 in matching funds for the project, and Lewis county contributed $230,000 for a total match of $466,500.

MBPS Program Funds: $1,119,113

Matching Funds: $466,500

Total Project Cost: $1,585,613

Comcast Cable Communications, LLC – Northern Panhandle Broadband Expansion

WV BIP MBPS funds will be awarded to Comcast to install approximately 304 miles of fiber infrastructure to expand broadband services to 1,402 targeted addresses in Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, and Ohio counties.

MBPS Program Funds: $14,726,012

Matching Funds: $6,265,607

Total Project Cost: $20,991,619

Adjustments

Justice also announced adjustments to two previously announced broadband grant awards:

Citynet – Shavers Fork, Helvetia, Crestview

LEAD Program Funds: $713,560

Matching Funds: $162,500

Revised Total Project Cost: $876,060

Estimated Fiber Mileage: 14.30

Targeted Addresses: 96

Lingo Networks – Eastern Pendleton County, Phase I

LEAD Program Funds: $2,257,834

Matching Funds: $297,000

Revised Total Project Cost: $2,554,834

Estimated Fiber Mileage: 31.13

Targeted Addresses: 86

More information on the broadband programs can be found by going to Gov. Justice’s website.