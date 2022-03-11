PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A Milton man was arrested for rape in Scioto County, Ohio on Thursday.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that after interviewing a 13-year-old victim, detectives responded to the 3800 block of Stanton Ave. in New Boston and arrested 19-year-old Marcus Alexander Legg.

Legg is charged with two counts of rape and one count of unlawful sexual conduct. He was arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Friday at 8:00 a.m.

Authorities say additional charges are possible.

The New Boston Police Department and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office worked on this case.