UPDATE (4:35 p.m. on May 27): According to court documents, a Milton man has been indicted for rape.

Marcus Alexander Legg was indicted in Scioto County for three counts of rape, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and gross sexual imposition.

Below is the original story from March 11, 2022

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A Milton man was arrested for rape in Scioto County, Ohio on Thursday.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that after interviewing a 13-year-old victim, detectives responded to the 3800 block of Stanton Ave. in New Boston and arrested 19-year-old Marcus Alexander Legg.

Legg is charged with two counts of rape and one count of unlawful sexual conduct. He was arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Friday at 8:00 a.m.

Authorities say additional charges are possible.

The New Boston Police Department and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office worked on this case.