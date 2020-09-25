Milton Middle School moves to remote learning

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – Milton Middle School will move to all remote and virtual learning beginning Friday September 25, 2020 after two student athletes have contracted COVID-19.

The school received notification of the positive tests this evening. The students both last attended class Tuesday.

Contact tracing is now underway in cooperation with the health department. Approximately 14 staff members have already been contacted and instructed they should quarantine. Because of the number of staff members affected, and shortages in substitutes districtwide, administrators say they do not have adequate classroom coverage to safely open the school for in-person instruction.

Students needing to quarantine will be contacted by school staff tomorrow.

All students will engage in remote and virtual learning and will continue to do so until students and employees impacted by today’s positive cases complete their quarantine periods. The district plans to reopen the school for in-person instruction on the blended learning schedule October 8.

Food service will continue for both remote and virtual learning students. Parents of virtual learning students will pick up their students’ meals as usual. The district will notify parents of remote learning students how they can pick up their students’ meals Friday morning.

Employees not instructed to quarantine will report to school Friday on a regular schedule.

