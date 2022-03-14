MILTON, WV (WOWK) — Every year on Mar. 14, the world celebrates Pi Day, a special day to recognize the mathematical constant, Pi, and Milton Middle School students are celebrating in a fun way.

This year, in honor of Pi Day, Cabell County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Ryan Saxe, agreed to allow Milton Middle School students the opportunity to throw a pie in his face during a special assembly at the school after winning a competition.

Milton Middle School won the honor by achieving the highest overall MATHia Syllabus competition out of all the district’s middle schools.