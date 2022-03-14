MILTON, WV (WOWK) — Every year on Mar. 14, the world celebrates Pi Day, a special day to recognize the mathematical constant, Pi, and Milton Middle School students are celebrating in a fun way.
This year, in honor of Pi Day, Cabell County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Ryan Saxe, agreed to allow Milton Middle School students the opportunity to throw a pie in his face during a special assembly at the school after winning a competition.
Milton Middle School won the honor by achieving the highest overall MATHia Syllabus competition out of all the district’s middle schools.
We have this competition to encourage students to complete online academic programs. These students are working extremely hard, they had over a 65% completion rate acrossing the county and, again, it’s a lot of extra effort the students take to be able to get to this day.Cabell County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Ryan Saxe