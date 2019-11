MILTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Milton man and woman are facing charges of possession of a controlled substance following a search warrant.

Milton Police were on North Main St serving a warrant relating to some financial crimes. During the search, they found meth pipes, over three grams of crystal meth and 19 Gabapentin pills.

Timothy Justice, 53, and Teresa Justice, 37, have been taken to the Western Regional Jail. Their bond is set for $10,000 for both of them.