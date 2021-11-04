Milton Police arrest man wanted in 3 states

Donald E. Chandler, Jr. is wanted in Maine on a full extradition warrant, Pennsylvania on a surrounding states warrant and in Florida on a no extradition warrant. (Photo Courtesy: Milton Police Department)

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted in three states has been arrested in Cabell County.

According to the Milton Police Department, Chief Joe Parsons responded to investigate an animal complaint at Jim’s Campground. During the investigation, the chief said he learned the suspect was wanted in three different states.

Police say the suspect was not at the campground at the time but was found at a local Sheetz where he was arrested without incident.

Police say Donald E. Chandler, Jr. is wanted in Maine on a full extradition warrant, Pennsylvania on a surrounding states warrant and in Florida on a no extradition warrant.

The police department says Chandler is in jail pending extradition.