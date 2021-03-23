Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Milton Police searching for suspect in overnight crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police in Milton are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a crash overnight.

Cabell County dispatchers received calls of the crash at 11:40 p.m. According to Milton Police Sgt. Dallas Scarberry, a silver vehicle hit a green car on I-64 West near the 31-mile marker. The green car then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

If you have any information on the crash, please contact Milton Police.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

