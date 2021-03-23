Milton Police searching for suspect in overnight crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police in Milton are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a crash overnight.

Cabell County dispatchers received calls of the crash at 11:40 p.m. According to Milton Police Sgt. Dallas Scarberry, a silver vehicle hit a green car on I-64 West near the 31-mile marker. The green car then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

If you have any information on the crash, please contact Milton Police.