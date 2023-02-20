MILTION, WV (WOWK) – The Milton Fire Department is handing out supplies for residents affected by flooding last week.

According to Cabell County Schools, the Milton Fire Department volunteer firefighters will be at the station until 6 p.m. tonight, Monday, Feb. 20 to hand out supplies at no cost to residents.

The Milton Fire Department will be announcing additional times later this week. For more information, residents can monitor the Milton Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page or call 304-743-6319.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in the Mountain State after severe storms and flooding hit many parts of the state.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Friday, Feb. 17, City of Milton Code Official Dan Ramsey told WOWK 13 News that the Milton area was hit with a “one percent flood,” also known as a “100-year flood.” He said backwater flooded most of the city from creeks that flow into the river, but that water had no place to go “except out of their banks.”

Ramsey says there is backwater flooding in most of the city from creeks that normally go into the river. He says the creek water has “no place to go except out of their banks.”