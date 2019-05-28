Milton VFD renames station to honor longest serving active member

MILTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Milton Volunteer Fire Department revealed the new name of their fire station Sunday during their member’s dinner.
The station will soon be named after their Deputy Chief, and longest-serving-active member, Robert “Bob” Legg. Legg has been with the Milton VFD since 1955. In a Facebook post the VFD writes:
“Our department dedicated the station in Bob’s name as a small token of our appreciation for his service to the department since 1955.”
The department celebrated 70 years over the weekend. Legg will celebrate his 80th birthday this fall.