Milton VFD renames station to honor longest serving active member

MILTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Milton Volunteer Fire Department revealed the new name of their fire station Sunday during their member’s dinner.

The station will soon be named after their Deputy Chief, and longest-serving-active member, Robert “Bob” Legg. Legg has been with the Milton VFD since 1955. In a Facebook post the VFD writes:

“Our department dedicated the station in Bob’s name as a small token of our appreciation for his service to the department since 1955.”

At our members dinner yesterday, our longest serving and active member Deputy Chief Bob Legg was presented with a…Posted by Milton Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, May 27, 2019

The department celebrated 70 years over the weekend. Legg will celebrate his 80th birthday this fall.