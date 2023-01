CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man from Milton, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to having child pornography on electronics at the place he was staying.

Court documents say Jason Henthorne, 47 of Milton, had more than 1,000 photos and videos of child pornography on devices he had at the place he was living.

Henthorne is scheduled to be sentenced on April 17, 2023. He faces up to 20 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.