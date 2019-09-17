Miner dies after incident at Kanawha County mine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A miner died after an apparent electrical shock on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Panther Creek Mining, LLC, American Eagle Mine in Kanawha County, according to the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training. Preliminary information indicates that Steven Vernon Keeney, 40, of Sylvester, West Virginia, died from injuries sustained in the apparent shock that occurred at around 12:18 a.m.

Keeney was a certified electrician at the mine. Inspectors from the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training are continuing to investigate the incident.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued a statement today after learning of the death:

“Our brave mine electricians are right there underground with our coal miners every day, doing courageous and important work that allows us to keep the lights on across the entire country. Today, we are heartbroken for the loss of one of these heroes: Steven Keeney. Cathy and I ask everyone to join us in praying for his family, friends, and the entire West Virginia mining community.”

