Miners lobbying for Black Lung Fund receive mixed reaction from lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – Coal miners were met with mixed reactions from lawmakers on Tuesday when they showed up to lobby for the Black Lung Fund.

The fund was originally funded by a tax coal companies paid per pound of coal but that tax was slashed leading to many worrying about the fund.

House Republicans say the fund will never be in jeopardy and will be funded but the burden may go to taxpayers.

“There will be money there. It is fully funded at this time and we’ll make sure it stays funded,” said Rep. Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia.

But Senate Democrats disagree with the method of this funding.

“I’ve heard House Republicans say it will be funded, they’ll say we don’t want tax dollars, I’ve heard these games from them and their anti union bias shows,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio.

Currently Senator Brown and Senator Joe Manchin are working on a bill that they say will help the miners. It’s called the American Miners Act. At the same time Senator Bob Casey introduced a bill on Tuesday that will help the miners when they apply for Black Lung Benefits.