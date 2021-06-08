Mingo County commissioner has passed away

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to a post on the Mingo County Commission’s Facebook page, Commissioner Gavin Smith has passed away.
The post read, “It is with immense sadness that we confirm the passing of Commissioner Gavin Smith. In his brief time as a commissioner, Gavin worked tirelessly to serve the people of Mingo County. His love for our county and his passion to make it the best it can be were evident in both his words and actions. His time on the commission may have been brief, but his impact is undeniable. Please join Commissioners Taylor and Hannah and the entire county commission family as we keep his family and friends in our prayers.”
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.