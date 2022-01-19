Mingo County deputies looking for man seen stealing tires from repair shop

UPDATE(7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022): The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says they believe the man stealing tires from an auto repair shop was seen driving a black Chevrolet Avalanche.

They say the car was seen crossing the bridge at Kermit going into Kentucky.

Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff’s Office

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a man seen stealing four tires from an auto repair shop in Kermit.

The tires were stolen from A&B Service Center in eastern Kermit, they say in a Facebook post.

They say the man stole the tires at around 1:45 p.m. today.