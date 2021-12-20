UPDATE: Mingo County hit and run suspect in custody, identified

According to the sheriff’s office, Nathan Williams was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident involving death, driving under the influence (DUI) involving death and failure to render aid resulting in death. (Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff’s Office)

UPDATE: (11:03 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2021): The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that happened Monday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, Nathan Williams was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident involving death, driving under the influence (DUI) involving death and failure to render aid resulting in death.

UPDATE (11:07 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2021): According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been arrested. The truck and its owner were found in the Isaban area outside of Gilbert, West Virginia.

The victim has also been confirmed dead. No further details have been released at this time.

MATEWAN, WV (WOWK) – Deputies in Mingo County are investigating a deadly hit and run. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Monday night on WV Route 65 near a Giovanni’s pizza restaurant in North Matewan.

A red Ford F-150 hit a man walking alongside side the road, then kept going. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for the truck and driver.

This is the vehicle Mingo County deputies are searching for. Courtesy of Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information on this person’s whereabouts, please call the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 235-0300 or dial 9-1-1.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.