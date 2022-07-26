MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Creeks turned to rivers in Gilbert Creek in Mingo County on Tuesday, putting homes and roads in danger.

This comes after many parts of the Tri-State went put on severe weather alerts, including flood watches and warnings.

The flooding in the Gilbert Creek area wiped out bridges and have left people stranded without access to their homes.

Residents saw many people’s possessions floating down the flooded creeks. One resident says they saw trash cans, porch furniture, toys and more go down the river.

Neighbors helped each other out by clearing debris from bridges and yards. People in the area say this area has a litter problem, which only makes the clean-up even harder.