Mingo County man charged in shooting death

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department says James Rodney Thompson has been arrested and charged with Murder in the 1st Degree in connection to the shooting death of another individual. (Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Mingo County man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of another man.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department says James Rodney Thompson was arrested in the Lenore area. Thompson was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with another individual. Police say he allegedly fired several shots from a handgun, striking the other individual twice in the chest, which resulted in his death.

Thompson has been charged with Murder in the 1st Degree, according to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.

