MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Mingo County man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of another man.
The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department says James Rodney Thompson was arrested in the Lenore area. Thompson was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with another individual. Police say he allegedly fired several shots from a handgun, striking the other individual twice in the chest, which resulted in his death.
Thompson has been charged with Murder in the 1st Degree, according to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to give an update on state COVID-19 recovery
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 20, 2020
- Mingo County man charged in shooting death
- Kentucky courts will be back in session with restrictions
- Officer fired for making racist comments online; some say its a misunderstanding due to new Facebook feature
- More COVID-19 cases reported in WV; recovery numbers also rise
- On first day back to work at Ford plant, employee tests positive for COVID-19
- West Virginia receives multimillion dollar settlement in consumer protection lawsuit
- Thousands evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
- Graduation ceremonies draw thousands despite pandemic fears