Mingo County man faces murder charge after Sunday shooting

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Mingo County man faces charges including murder in the first degree after he was accused of killing one man.

David Lee Manns of Delbarton was also charged with wanton endangerment after a shooting occurring Sunday, May 18.

According to the criminal complaint, David Manns threatened to kill and then shot Homer Ray Manns “multiple times,” killing him.

The complaint also said David Manns “fired a gun toward” Terry Manns, Patricia Hurst and Trina Manns placing them in “reasonable fear for their safety.

