MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One more person has been arrested in connection to the murder of Teresa Harmon in Mingo County.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says the murder happened in Ragland on March 31, 2022.

Deputies say Delbarton resident Brittany Garlock was arrested in Charleston by the U.S. Marshal’s CUFFED Task Force in connection to the murder of Harmon.

The criminal complaint says on April 26, law enforcement asked Garlock about the murder weapon she said she had in her possession after the murder. Garlock then goes on to say the weapon was stolen from her camper and didn’t know where it was.

The next day, law enforcement went to the camper and told Garlock that Alex Likens, one other person arrested in connection to the murder and her boyfriend, said she had it in her possession.

She then called Phillip Mitchell who said the gun had been melted. Officers say they later found that Garlock gave the gun to Mitchell without the knowledge of Likens through phone calls made in jail.

They say she was arrested on warrants for first-degree murder and accessory after the fact.

Two others have already been charged with Harmon’s murder. We previously reported the two were Likens and Chace Prater.

Deputies say Prater is the victim’s nephew.