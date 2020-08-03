Coronavirus Updates

Mingo County records 3rd COVID19 death

Local News

by: Rod Jackson

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) – Mingo County public health officials announced Monday afternoon the area’s third fatality from the COVID19 pandemic.

The Mingo County Health Department says the death was that of a 43-year-old man who died while hospitalized at the Appalachian Regional Healthcare facility in South Williamson, Kentucky.

Health Department Administrator Anthony K. blankenship says the man was first reported positive by the health department on July 21st.

The County experienced its first death April 15th and its second June 12th.

