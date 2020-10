This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (C.S. Goldsmith / A. Tamin / CDC / AP)

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Health Department is reporting its tenth COVID-19 related death in Mingo County on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

The individual is a 58-year-old male, who died while hospitalized at the Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Kentucky.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.