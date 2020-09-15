Mingo County reports ninth COVID-19 death

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Health Department confirms the county’s ninth

COVID-19 related death Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Health officials say this is the third death in the county during the month of September.

The health department confirms the death of an 89-year-old woman who was hospitalized.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, Mingo County reported three newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, for a total of 304 cases since the pandemic began. 92 cases remain active, and 205 residents have recovered.

Based on the newly modified School Alert System on the West Virginia Department of Education’s website, Mingo County is among the counties moving into the new gold category. The county has been listed as orange on the WV DHHR County Alert System prior to the change.

