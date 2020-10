MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Mingo County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says the sheriff’s office will close at 3 p.m. this afternoon, Tuesday, Oct. 20.

They say the office will reopen at 8 a.m. tomorrow morning, Wednesday Oct. 21. The spokesperson says the closure is related to COVID-19, but provided no further information.

