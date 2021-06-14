Mingo County woman faces child abuse charges

According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabeth Russell, 19, of Varney was arrested after a report she allegedly forcibly put duct tape on a 5-year-old child’s mouth and wrists while the child was in her care and custody. June 14, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Mingo County woman is facing charges in connection to an alleged case of child abuse.

According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabeth Russell, 19, of Varney was arrested after a report she allegedly forcibly put duct tape on a 5-year-old child’s mouth and wrists while the child was in her care and custody.

Authorities say on June 1, 2021, Russell was living in the home and allegedly watching the child at the time the alleged incident happened. According to the sheriff’s office, Russell allegedly put duct tape on the child’s wrists “to prevent the victim from having use of the arms or hands” and over their mouth to “prevent the victim from talking or making noise.”

The sheriff’s office says authorities and child protective services workers investigating the next day, June 2, 2021, found glue marks on the child’s arms and face. Authorities also said the child reportedly told them Russell had used duct tape on their mouth and wrists.

Russell has been charged with Domestic Battery and Child Abuse Creating Risk of Substantial Injury.